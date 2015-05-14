LF Eddie Rosario appeared in his sixth game Wednesday night for Minnesota, and things have not gone so well for the rookie following his splashy debut. Rosario was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and grounded into a double play. He hit the first major league pitch he saw for a home run in his debut game.

RF Torii Hunter continues to trigger the Minnesota offense, just as he sparked the Detroit offense the previous two seasons. Hunter smacked his sixth home run of the season Wednesday night, a solo shot in the first inning. “I‘m feeling good at the plate,” said Hunter, who ambushed a fat 1-1 offering from LHP Kyle Lobstein. “Of course, I get tricked once in a while by an eephus pitch.” He was referring to the three hitless at-bats he had Tuesday night facing Detroit RHP Alfredo Simon, who throws a slow, high-arcing curveball.

LHP Glen Perkins pitched a scoreless ninth for Minnesota on Wednesday night but did not qualify for a save since the Twins were ahead 6-2. Perkins is 11-for-11 in saves this season. Wednesday was the fifth game he pitched in a non-save situation.

RHP Ricky Nolasco took advantage of a big early lead Wednesday and frustrated the anxious Detroit hitters with a big curveball. Nolasco, rocked for six runs in three innings by the Tigers on April 8, allowed a baserunner in each of the first five innings he worked Wednesday and was lifted after 5 1/3. Nolasco, who spent time on the disabled list with a sore right elbow after his first start, won his third start in a row by allowing four hits and three walks in his time on the mound. Both runs he allowed were unearned. Nolasco struck out seven, most on his breaking ball. “I wanted to go deeper into the game,” Nolasco said, “but I wasn’t efficient enough. But I look at it as a step in the right direction.”

RHP Mike Pelfrey is scheduled to make his second start of the season Thursday against Detroit, the eighth of his career. Pelfrey beat the Tigers on April 28 at Target Field with a season-high seven strikeouts in seven innings, during which he allowed two runs (one earned). Pelfrey has a 3-3 record and 3.98 ERA against Detroit in his career but is 1-3 at Comerica Park with a 6.45 ERA in four starts.

CF Aaron Hicks might finally be figuring it out. Hicks hit a single and a double Wednesday night, and he has three hits in two games as he tries for a third straight season to show Minnesota it was justified in making him a first-round draft choice a few years ago. Hicks was brought up to cover for injuries and to replace slumping CF Jordan Schafer in center. He hit just .192 and .215 the previous two seasons with Minnesota and may not get a fourth chance if he doesn’t hit this time.