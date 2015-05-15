RHP J.R. Graham was one of three Minnesota pitchers Thursday who gave up three runs or more. The Rule 5 choice out of the Atlanta organization is being used mostly in low-pressure situations with the emphasis on learning how to pitch at the major league level. Graham gave up six hits and five runs in two innings of a one-sided game (13-1 loss). “We just want him to learn,” manager Paul Molitor said.

1B Kennys Vargas is seldom used in the field, but he did play first base Thursday while Joe Mauer was used as the DH. Vargas went hitless and grounded into a double play to end a one-run inning in the fourth. He is not a polished defender but could be decent at some point.

RF Torii Hunter was held out of Thursday’s game merely to give him a break. “I talked to him about it (Wednesday),” manager Paul Molitor said. “He’s been out there a lot. I’ve had him in right, I’ve DH’d him. I‘m just trying to back him off a little.”

DH Joe Mauer was held off the field Thursday, but Minnesota retained his bat in the lineup by using him as its designated hitter. Mauer struck out three times in an 0-for-4 game. The move was made by manager Paul Molitor just to give Mauer a little break in a day game that followed a night game.

RHP Phil Hughes starts Friday, pitching against Tampa Bay for only the second time in his career as a Minnesota Twin. Hughes lost to the Rays last year at Target Field. He has started 12 times and made seven other relief appearances against Tampa Bay in his career, going 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA.

RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-1) got off to a rough start Thursday, giving up three first-inning runs and eventually taking the loss. “He didn’t start very well right out of the chute,” manager Paul Molitor said. “Mike had trouble finding a rhythm. We only had one chance to get back in the game, and we didn’t do much with that.” His main problem in the first was pitching from behind in the count too many times and thus being forced to throw hittable pitches. Pelfrey wound up allowing five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings.