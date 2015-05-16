2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. He also drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The homer extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is hitting .345 over the span of that streak and .354 over his last 12 games overall.

INF Ryan Wheeler signed with the Twins and was assigned to Triple-A Rochester. Wheeler was released by the Los Angeles Angels last week. Wheeler, a fifth-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009, has a .233 career average with three homers and 30 RBIs in 109 games with Arizona and the Colorado Rockies.

OF Oswaldo Arcia took swings in the cage on Friday. He is on the disabled list with a right hip flexor strain.

RHP Phil Hughes earned the win on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings. For Hughes, the win was his third straight after starting the season 0-4. It was his first win against Tampa Bay since Aug. 13, 2011.

RHP Casey Fien will throw a bullpen session, perhaps as soon as this weekend, and begin a rehabilitation assignment in the next week. Fien was placed on the disabled list April 30 with a sore throwing shoulder.