OF Shane Robinson was activated from the family emergency list on Saturday. He is hitting .315 in 54 at-bats this season with seven RBIs and three stolen bases.

RHP Trevor May allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings Saturday against the Rays, not figuring into the final decision. It was May’s longest outing of his big-league career and his fourth quality start this season.

LHP Glen Perkins allowed one run on Saturday against the Rays but wrapped up his 13th save of the season, which is tied for most in the majors. With 101 career saves, Perkins is three short of Jeff Reardon for fifth on the Twins’ all-time saves list.

OF Jordan Schafer was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to May 11) with a right knee injury. He has a .217 average with five RBIs in 69 at-bats this season.