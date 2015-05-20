INF/OF Eduardo Escobar was rested after starting in eight consecutive games. During that streak, Escobar started six games in left field and one each at third base and shortstop.

LF Oswaldo Arcia, who has been on the disabled list since May 4 with a right hip flexor strain is making progress and could be sent on a rehab assignment by the end of the week. He is hitting .276 with two home runs in 19 games.

OF Eddie Rosario did not start for just the third times in 12 games since being called up from Triple-A Rochester. With the designated hitter rule not in effect in a National League ballpark, OF/DH Torii Hunter started in right in Rosario’s place.

RHP Ervin Santana can begin pitching in minor league games June 4 under terms of the 80-game suspension he received from Major League Baseball for violating its drug policy. Santana is throwing bullpens at the Twins’ extended spring training camp in Fort Myers, Fla., and will begin pitching in simulated games next weeks. The Twins signed Santana to a four-year, $54-million free agent contract in the offseason.

RHP Ricky Nolasco won his fourth straight start Tuesday night since coming off the disabled list as the Twins won at Pittsburgh 8-5, though he faced some turbulence. Nolasco (4-1) gave up four runs -- three earned -- and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings, though he struck out eight and walked only one. Nolasco, who was placed on the DL with elbow inflammation following his first start of the season, has yet to pitch into the sixth inning in any of his five starts.

RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-1, 3.23) will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh in the finale of the two-game series. He is coming off his first loss of the season last Thursday at Detroit when he gave up five runs, four earned, and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Pelfrey is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates.

INF Eduardo Nunez, who was activated from the disabled list following Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay, pinch hit in the ninth inning and popped out. He missed 17 games with a left oblique strain.

RHP Casey Fien, who had been serving as the primary set-up man to LHP Glen Perkins before being sidelined by a sore right shoulder, will throw a bullpen Wednesday. If all he goes well, he will begin a rehab assignment. Fien has been out since April 30.