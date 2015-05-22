RHP Tim Stauffer was activated from the disabled list Thursday after missing three weeks due to a right intercostal strain. In four rehab appearances for Triple-A Rochester, he allowed three runs in five innings. He is 1-0 with an 8.38 ERA in eight relief appearances for Minnesota this season.

INF Doug Bernier was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday to clear a roster spot for RHP Tim Stauffer, who came off the disabled list. Bernier appeared in four games for the Twins after having his contract selected on May 6, and he went 1-for-5 with two RBIs.