#US MLB
May 23, 2015 / 3:02 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Tim Stauffer was activated from the disabled list Thursday after missing three weeks due to a right intercostal strain. In four rehab appearances for Triple-A Rochester, he allowed three runs in five innings. He is 1-0 with an 8.38 ERA in eight relief appearances for Minnesota this season.

INF Doug Bernier was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday to clear a roster spot for RHP Tim Stauffer, who came off the disabled list. Bernier appeared in four games for the Twins after having his contract selected on May 6, and he went 1-for-5 with two RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
