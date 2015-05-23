RHP Trevor May (2-3, 5.15 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season on Saturday. In his last appearance on May 16 against Tampa Bay, he went a career-high 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts. It will be his fourth career start against the White Sox with one win last year.

RF Torii Hunter continues to make significant contributions even at age 39. The 19-year major league veteran is batting .281 with six homers and 24 RBIs. He’s appeared in 37 of the Twins’ 41 games through Friday and hitting .355 (11-of-31) in eight games against the White Sox this year. “He finds ways to contribute to wins and is holding up his end as far as leadership goes,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor.

RHP Tim Stauffer was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday after missing 19 games with a right intercostal strain. Stauffer made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Rochester, allowing three earned runs in five innings of work. Stauffer earned his first American League win on April 25 at Seattle, pitching two innings of relief.

LHP Glen Perkins has 15 saves in 15 opportunities, the best in all of baseball entering Friday. He was one of four closers in the big leagues with 100 percent in save opportunities (minimum of 10 save chances). The 2014 All-Star had 85 saves since 2013, the fifth most in the majors, and 103 in 121 opportunities for his career.

RHP Phil Hughes didn’t get a decision in his ninth start but remains 3-0 in May and has not lost in five straight starts. He opened the season with four straight losses and a no-decision but since May 4 he’s unbeaten. He’s walked just six batters entering Friday. “I felt like tonight could have been a seven or eight (inning) shutout for me if a few things happened differently in that fourth inning,” Hughes said. “But overall I felt I was throwing the ball okay.”

INF Doug Bernier was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday after appearing in four games and batting .200 (1-for-5). Bernier, 35, has played in 44 games with the Twins since 2013.

RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 22.