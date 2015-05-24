RHP Trevor May improved to 2-0 against the White Sox this season after he struck out nine and allowed three runs in a career-high seven innings Saturday. He is 4-0 with a 4.18 ERA in 23 2/3 innings against Chicago.

RF Torii Hunter hit his 34th home run against the White Sox and his second career home run off Chris Sale on Saturday. He is 12-for-35 (.343) in nine games against Chicago this season.

1B Joe Mauer was out of the starting lineup for a regular day off amid three straight day games, but he entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth and drew an intentional walk. He will return to the lineup on Sunday, manager Paul Molitor said. Mauer was hitting .296 against White Sox starter Chris Sale, but he is batting .391 against Jose Quintana, Sunday’s starter.

LHP Glen Perkins improved 16-for-16 in save opportunities on Saturday. He leads the majors in saves and is one of four closers with perfect save percentages.