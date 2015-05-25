RHP Kyle Gibson allowed just one run on four hits -- one a Jose Abreu solo home run -- as he moved to 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA lifetime against the White Sox. Gibson tied a career high with eight strikeouts and tied a season high by pitching eight innings.

2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. It was his second career multi-homer performance. He led off the game with a home run and added a three-run shot in the seventh. “He started and finished our offense today,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

1B Joe Mauer was back in the lineup Sunday after sitting out the start of Saturday’s game. He went 0-for-5, dropping his batting line to .274/.333/.372.

LHP Glen Perkins continues to lead the major leagues with 16 saves. He converted all 16 of his save opportunities, the longest streak of his career, including Saturday’s save in a 4-3 win over the White Sox. He is one of four closers with a perfect save percentage. Perkins owns the longest consecutive save streak for a Twins closer since Joe Nathan converted 20 straight from May 26-July 21, 2009.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (4-1, 6.00 ERA) gets the start Monday against the Red Sox. He claimed his fourth consecutive win in his last start, May 19 at Pittsburgh, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits with one walk and a season-high eight strikeouts in an 8-5 victory. The four-game winning streak is his longest as a Twin, and his longest since he also won four in a row from Aug. 28-Sept. 9, 2013, with the Dodgers.