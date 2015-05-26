SS Eduardo Escobar singled in the second inning Monday, snapping an 0-for-7 streak at the plate. Escobar finished with three hits.

LF Oswaldo Arcia is scheduled to begin a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. He has been out since May 4 due to a right hip flexor strain.

RF Torii Hunter had a single on Monday, extending his current hitting streak to five games. It is his third such hitting streak this season; the other two went seven games. Hunter is hitting .353 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in Twins’ victories this season.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-5, including a three-run homer in Minnesota’s six-run second inning. For Plouffe, it was his seventh homer of the season and sixth at home, tied for most in the American League.

RHP Ricky Nolasco improved to 5-1 with the win Monday, pitching a season-high 7 2/3 innings and allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out five. It was the first time this season Nolasco has not walked a batter. Since returning from the disabled list on May 2, Nolasco is 5-0 with a 3.77 ERA, 25 strikeouts and just six walks in 28 2/3 innings. The victory was also the 100th of his career.