LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) began a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 25.

2B Brian Dozier was 1-for-4, leading off the game with a double and eventually scoring the first run. The Twins are 19-8 in games where Dozier scores a run this season. He entered the day tied for the American League lead in runs scored with 36.

RF Torii Hunter singled in the eighth inning, extending his hitting streak to six games. He is hitting .321 with a double, two homers and eight RBIs in his last 13 games at home.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4 and drove in Minnesota’s first run of the game with an RBI double in the first inning. Plouffe is hitting .309 at Target Field this season, having hit safely in 17 of Minnesota’s 21 games here this season. Plouffe has four multi-hit games in his past seven.

RHP Mike Pelfrey earned his fourth win, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings. Pelfrey will become just the third Twins starter in the last 20 years to enter the month of June with an ERA under 3.00 (at least five starts).