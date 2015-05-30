RHP Trevor May allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings, but did not figure into the decision Friday against the Blue Jays. It was May’s first walk in three games and second no-decision in his last six starts.

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-4 with a double and scored the first run of the game for Minnesota. It was Dozier’s 38th run of the season, second most in the American League. The Twins dropped to 20-9 this season when Dozier scores a run.

RHP Michael Tonkin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Tonkin has a 5.14 ERA in 11 appearances with the Twins this season.

RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the first inning. The hit extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. Hunter has also hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games at Target Field.

RHP Casey Fien was activated off the 15-day disabled list. Fien missed a month with a sore throwing shoulder.