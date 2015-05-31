RHP Kyle Gibson allowed two runs, one earned over 5 2/3 innings on Saturday and did not figure into the decision. Gibson’s ERA of 1.36 this month is tied for the fourth-best ERA in May for any Twins pitcher in franchise history.

C Chris Herrmann committed a throwing error in the third inning. It was Minnesota’s first error in its last nine games and only its third in its last 13. Herrmann also hit a home run in the third inning, his first longball since August of 2013.

RHP Blaine Boyer pitched one inning, earning his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. For Boyer, it was the third save of his career and first since April 2, 2011, when he pitched for the New York Mets.

LHP Brian Duensing pitched one-third of an inning, striking out the only batter he faced. He has stranded 13 of 14 inherited runners this season.