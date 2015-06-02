RF Torii Hunter finished the month of May as hot as the team in general. He ended the month on a nine-game hitting streak and leads the Twins with 32 RBIs. Hunter is in 14th place among American League outfielders in the latest All-Star voting.

3B Trevor Plouffe keeps contributing big hits. He hasn’t had a single since May 17, but 10 of his last 11 hits have been for extra bases -- four doubles, a triple, five homers and a .640 slugging percentage (to go with just a .220 batting average) over this span.

RHP Mike Pelfrey, scheduled to start Monday’s opener of a three-game series against the Red Sox, is pushed back to Tuesday, with RHP Phil Hughes, now set to work one of the two games of Wednesday’s day/night double-header.