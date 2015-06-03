RHP Trevor May pitches the nightcap for Minnesota. He is 3-3 on the season, 1-0 with two no-decision in his last three starts and Wednesday marks his first career outing against the Red Sox.

LF Eddie Rosario had a single and has hit safely in seven straight games. He is 10-for-23 during the streak and is batting .300 for the season.

RHP Michael Tonkin was en route to Boston and will serve as the Twins’ 26th player for the double-header. Tonkin has made 11 relief appearances with the big club this season, with no record and a 5.14 ERA in seven innings.

RF Torii Hunter had one of the Twins’ three hits, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .308 with 11 RBIs during the streak.

RHP Ricky Nolasco’s MRI for his injured right ankle June 2 showed no new injury, and no avulsion, just an impingement from bone fragment causing the discomfort that forced him out of the May 31 game. Nolasco will not make his regular start June 5 but the hope is he can avoid the disabled list.

RHP Phil Hughes faces the Boston Red Sox in the first game of Wednesday’s day/night double-header. This marks his second straight start against Boston -- he was the winner while working 6 2/3 innings and allowing four runs May 27. He is 6-8 with a 5.14 ERA in 25 appearances, 16 starts, against the Red Sox. He was a complete-game 2-1 loser to Boston at Fenway Park in 2014, his only complete game of the season.

RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched well enough to capture his fifth victory of the season Tuesday night, allowing just one run in seven innings. But that run was all that was needed for the Red Sox to come away with a 1-0 victory. Pelfrey was angry with himself for an 0-2 pitch he hung that was hit for a double by Xander Bogaerts, leading to the game’s only run. He had allowed one run in each of his last three starts.