LHP Tommy Milone will be called up to face the Red Sox in the finale of Minnesota’s four-game midweek set at Fenway Park. The 28-year-old southpaw was 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts this season before he was demoted to Triple-A Rochester, where he is 4-0 with a 0.70 ERA and 47 strikeouts in five games. “The message that they gave me going down was I need to attack hitters, and I agreed with that,” May said, “It’s something that I was maybe getting away from a little bit here, trying to nibble the corners a little bit.”

RHP Trevor May pitched the game of his life Wednesday, holding an opponent scoreless for the first time in 18 career starts to lead the Twins to a 2-0 win over the Red Sox in the finale of a day-night doubleheader. May (4-3) tied a season high with nine strikeouts and has now struck out 23 batters in his last three outings.“I was just trying to fill it up, fill up the zone,” said May, who allowed only two hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine in seven innings. “I told myself that before, between each inning and just stay on it, stay on it, stay on it.”

C Chris Herrmann took a foul ball off the ribs in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Boston. He waved off help, stayed in the game and said, “I‘m fine” afterward.

LF Oswaldo Arcia, out since May 4 with a right hip flexor strain, was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday. He hit .276/.338/.379 with two homers and eight RBIs in 19 games for Minnesota this season. In four rehab games for Rochester, he went 0-for-11 with two RBIs.

RHP Michael Tonkin, recalled from Triple-A Rochester to serve as the Twins’ 26th player for the doubleheader, made a relief appearance in the first game Wednesday. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk in one inning. In 12 relief appearances for Minnesota this season, Tonkin has a 5.63 ERA.

LHP Glen Perkins is well on his way to his third consecutive All-Star appearance. The veteran closer is now a perfect 20-for-20 in save opportunities this year after slamming the door on the Red Sox in the Twins’ 2-0 win Wednesday night. The 32-year-old has a 1.80 ERA, 23 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.04. Perkins was lights out in May, picking up 13 saves while only giving up four earned runs in the month.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will throw a bullpen session Thursday as the veteran continues to work his way back from a right ankle injury. If all goes well, Nolasco could return to the rotation as soon as Saturday -- but that is far from a given. It’s a 50-50 shot between Nolasco making the start and heading to the disabled list, according to Twins manager Paul Molitor.