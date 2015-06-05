LHP Tommy Milone was called up from Triple-A Rochester to replace injured Twins starting RHP Ricky Nolasco. His numbers in the minors were good, but he wasn’t able to carry the momentum back to the bigs. The left-hander gave up a career-high nine hits and four runs (two earned) in five innings. “It didn’t seem like thing were going my way the first two innings,” he said. Fortunately, Milone earned a no-decision, although his season ERA ballooned to 4.55.

RHP Michael Tonkin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester before Thursday’s game. Tonkin was the 26th man called up for Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader, which the Twins split.

DH Torii Hunter reached base for the 13th consecutive game and made history in the process, clubbing a three-run homer in the fifth inning of Thursday’s win to notch his 200th career home run as a member of the Twins. “It means a lot,” said Hunter, who raised his career average at Fenway Park to .322. “Two hundred with the Twins -- that’s longevity. You’ve got to play a long time to do that. I‘m happy to go out there and have 200 home runs in this uniform.”

1B Joe Mauer isn’t really known for his bunting skills, but the catcher-turned-first baseman got the job done in the late innings of Thursday’s 8-4 win in Boston. Mauer dribbled a bunt right in front of the catcher, and it resulted in the winning run crossing the plate from second after a Red Sox error at third base. “It’s not a good feeling putting a sacrifice bunt on for that guy, but he squared and just didn’t get it out there very far,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

C Kurt Suzuki is another member of the Twins with a historical hot had against the Red Sox. Suzuki went 3-for-3, drove in a run, and walked twice Wednesday to bump his batting average to .390 (23-for-59) in his last 16 games against the club. The catcher was on base a career-high five times and hit .545 (6-for-11) against Boston in this year’s season series.

RHP Ricky Nolasco threw a scheduled side session and played long toss in the outfield before Thursday’s game, but it was quickly evident something wasn’t right with his previously injured ankle. “You could see him start to grimace a little bit,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “The session didn’t last very long.” As a result, Nolasco was placed on the 15-day disabled list.