RHP Kyle Gibson went seven innings and allowed five runs getting a no decision. For Gibson, it was the most runs he’s allowed since his first start of the season April 9 against Detroit. His nine strikeouts were a career high.

2B Brian Dozier had an RBI single and scored a run. Dozier has scored a run in 10 of his last 13 games. Minnesota dropped to 22-11 in games where Dozier has scored a run this season.

RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Hunter has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .304 with 15 RBIs during that span.

1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-3 with a homer and also walked. It was the second homer in 91 games for Mauer and first at home since last Aug. 17. The home run was the 111th of his career, which moved him past Roy Smalley for 12th place on the Twins’ all-time list. Mauer has reached base safely in 29 consecutive interleague games.