#US MLB
June 7, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP J.R. Graham allowed one run and six hits in four innings in his first major league start on Saturday. Graham has allowed only one run in his last 10 2/3 innings overall since May 17.

2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run on Saturday against the Brewers. Dozier’s 18 doubles are tied with Detroit’s Yoenis Cespedes for the most in the American League. His 11 home runs lead all second basemen.

RF Eddie Rosario had two hits against the Brewers and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games. He is batting .350 during that span. Saturday was the fifth multi-hit game of the season for the rookie.

1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-4 with two singles on Saturday against the Brewers. Mauer has reached base safely in each of his last 30 interleague games, the third-longest streak in club history. Mauer is a career .335 in 174 interleague games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
