#US MLB
June 9, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Eduardo Escobar went 1-for-3, including an RBI triple. For Escobar, it was his first triple of the season and was the sixth of his big-league career.

DH/1B Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He is hitting .248 with three homers with the Twins this season.

SS Danny Santana was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Santana was hitting just .111 in 14 games since May 19.

RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched eight shutout innings, earning the victory. The veteran right-hander, who entered this season with a 5-16 record and a 5.56 ERA in two seasons since signing with the Twins in 2013, improved to 5-2 this season and lowered his ERA to 2.28, fourth-best in the American League. Pelfrey has a quality start in seven of his last nine starts, boasting a 1.89 ERA over that span.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.