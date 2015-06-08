LF Eduardo Escobar went 1-for-3, including an RBI triple. For Escobar, it was his first triple of the season and was the sixth of his big-league career.

DH/1B Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He is hitting .248 with three homers with the Twins this season.

SS Danny Santana was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Santana was hitting just .111 in 14 games since May 19.

RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched eight shutout innings, earning the victory. The veteran right-hander, who entered this season with a 5-16 record and a 5.56 ERA in two seasons since signing with the Twins in 2013, improved to 5-2 this season and lowered his ERA to 2.28, fourth-best in the American League. Pelfrey has a quality start in seven of his last nine starts, boasting a 1.89 ERA over that span.