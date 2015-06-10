RHP Trevor May allowed one run on seven hits and three walks in six innings Tuesday, taking the loss. May has lasted at least six innings in five consecutive starts, with four of those being quality starts.

OF Eddie Rosario was placed on paternity leave following the game. With an off-day on Thursday, Twins manager Paul Molitor said he is expected to miss just one game.

SS Jorge Polanco was recalled from Double-A Chattanooga to take OF Eddie Rosario’s roster spot. Polanco had two hits in six at-bats with Minnesota last season in his first major league action.

3B Trevor Plouffe tripled in the seventh inning, breaking up Royals RHP Chris Young’s no-hit bid. For Plouffe, it was just his second hit in his last 32 at-bats. The hit snapped an 0-for-14 stretch at the plate.