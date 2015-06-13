LHP Tommy Milone had eight strikeouts Friday, which is the most since he struck out 10 on May 1, 2013. The seven innings pitched also matches a season high for Milone. “I felt good early on,” said Milone, who didn’t figure in the decision. “I just need to attack the strike zone. I was in and out there for a bit, but then I got on a roll and got more consistent with it, throwing strike one and expanding from there.”

2B Brian Dozier continues to hit everything he sees for extra bases. Dozier had a solo homer Friday and now has 11 extra-base hits in the last 17 games. His 33 extra-base hits this year leads the American League.

OF Eddie Rosario was reinstated from the paternity list before Friday’s game. Rosario’s wife gave birth to the couple’s third child Thursday.

RHP Michael Tonkin was added to the roster Friday, taking the spot that was cleared when the Twins designated RHP Tim Stauffer for assignment Wednesday. This marks the third stint Tonkin has had with Minnesota this year.

3B Trevor Plouffe continues to wear out the Rangers. He had an RBI Friday on a sacrifice fly and also singled in the seventh inning. Plouffe is batting .294 against Texas and has reached base safely in 11-straight games vs. the Rangers.

RHP Ricky Nolasco, who went on the disabled list June 4 with a right ankle impingement, threw 20 pitches off a mound Thursday. He’s slated to throw again Sunday and could start a rehab assignment next week.