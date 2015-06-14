OF Byron Buxton, the top prospect in the organization will be called up from Double-A for Sunday’s game. Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said Buxton will start in center Sunday but didn’t know where he’d hit in the lineup. The Twins will make a corresponding roster move before the game. Buxton, 21, was batting .283 with six home runs, 37 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 59 games for the Chattanooga Lookouts. “He’s an exciting player, but he’s still learning how to hit,” Molitor said. “You don’t want to hurry. We’ll see how he can adjust. I think he’ll handle it fine no matter which way it goes. We’re hoping it goes well.”

LF Eddie Rosario got his first start from the No. 2 spot in the batting order Saturday. Rosario, who has batted in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spots, was moved there because manager Paul Molitor likes what Rosario is doing at the plate. The spot agreed with Rosario as he had a two-run double in the third inning.

RF Torii Hunter dropped the appeal of his two-game suspension and began serving it Saturday.

SS Eduardo Nunez got his first start of the year at short Saturday because of the lineup shuffles for CF Aaron Hicks and RF Torii Hunter. Nunez had made two starts at third, two in left and nine at designated hitter this season. Shortstop is nothing new to Nunez though, as it’s his natural position. He made 17 starts at short for the Twins last year.

CF Aaron Hicks was scratched from Saturday’s lineup because of a sore right elbow that flared up on him while he was hitting in the batting cages. Minnesota manager Paul Molitor isn’t sure about the severity of the injury. “All I know is he is swinging in the cage and his elbow was bothering him enough to where he said, ‘I can’t play today,'” Molitor said. “Whether that means we get a doctor to look at it, I really don’t have that.” Hicks was available to pinch run Saturday but wasn’t used.