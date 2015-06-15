2B Brian Dozier continues to dominate the extra-base charts. He hit a leadoff homer Sunday, which was the 10th leadoff homer of his career. He also doubled to give him 36 extra-base hits on the season, which is the most in the AL and one behind Cincinnati’s Todd Frazier for the major league lead.

CF Byron Buxton went 0-for 4 with two strikeouts in his major league debut after the Twins purchased his contract from Double-A Chattanooga.

LHP Glen Perkins is now 22-for-22 in save opportunities after throwing a perfect ninth inning Sunday against Toronto. Perkins, who leads the majors in saves, has the longest save streak to open a season since San Diego’s Huston Street went 23-for-23 last year.

RHP Phil Hughes is winless in his last three starts despite notching a pair of quality outings. Hughes allowed three runs in six innings Sunday against Toronto. He also registered his seventh consecutive start of allowing one or no walks as he walked just one.

OF Aaron Hicks was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of a right forearm strain. Hicks hurt the arm taking batting practice Saturday, and his move made room on the roster for OF Byron Buxton. “There’s enough limitation there,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said of Hicks. “We’re concerned of risk in the short term, trying to run him out there too soon.”