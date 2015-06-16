RHP Kyle Gibson will make his first career start against St. Louis Tuesday. Gibson is coming off a 7-2 loss Wednesday night to Kansas City, throwing a three-run homer to Alex Gordon in the first that put Minnesota in a hole it couldn’t dig out of against Edinson Volquez. Gibson allowed five runs, four earned, off five hits in six innings. It will be his first road start of June.

RHP Trevor May entered Monday’s game having allowed just four homers in 11 starts, but couldn’t keep the ball inside Busch Stadium in the fourth and it cost him. Giving up back-to-back long balls to Mark Reynolds and Yadier Molina gave St. Louis a 3-0 lead that ultimately spelled the difference in this one. May finished with five innings, five hits and three runs, walking one and fanning three.

2B Brian Dozier’s fourth inning double marked the fourth time in his career that he’s doubled in three straight games. Dozier, who leads the American League with 37 extra-base hits, hit the ball hard three times but had just one hit to show for it, as he flew out to deep left-center to start the game and lofted a long sacrifice fly to left in the eighth. That gave him an RBI in four straight games.

CF Byron Buxton tripled to left-center in the eighth for his first big-league hit, scoring on Brian Dozier’s sacrifice fly. That Buxton’s first hit was a triple shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, since he collected 12 in just over two months for the Twins’ Double-A affiliate in Chattanooga. Buxton’s long strides -- he seemed to cover first to third in about eight steps -- drew oohs and ahs from the sellout crowd of 43,174.

RF Torii Hunter returned to the lineup Monday night from his two-game suspension for a tirade directed at plate umpire Mark Ripperger following his ejection from Wednesday night’s game. Hunter went 0-for-3 while batting fifth against John Lackey, who’s held him to a .226 career average in 62 at-bats. It was just the third time in 19 road games that Hunter was held hitless.