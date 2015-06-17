RHP Kyle Gibson pitched decently for six innings Tuesday, but gave up a two-run single to Mark Reynolds in the third that ultimately led to his fifth loss of the year. Gibson allowed six hits and three runs in his 96-pitch stint, walking two and fanning four. While he made strides over his last two outings, Gibson still fell to 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in his last three games.

LHP Tommy Milone gets the ball Wednesday night when the Twins-Cardinals series switches to Target Field. Milone last pitched on Friday night, giving up only three hits and two runs with a walk and eight strikeouts in a no-decision at Texas. Milone beat St. Louis two years ago while pitching for Oakland despite allowing three homers, but made it through six innings and picked up a 7-5 decision.

C Kurt Suzuki’s RBI double in the seventh was his first two-bagger since May 26 against Boston and pulled the Twins within 3-2. It gave him an RBI in consecutive games, perhaps giving him and Minnesota fans reason to believe he might get going on offense. Suzuki entered the day batting just .224.

3B Trevor Plouffe’s RBI double in the first was his 24th extra-base hit, second only to 2B Brian Dozier on the team. Plouffe added a walk in the seventh to a 1-for-3 day, but looked at strike three to start the ninth, an out that really hurt the team’s chances of rallying for a win over St. Louis.