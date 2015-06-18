LHP Tyler Jay, the Twins’ first-round pick (sixth overall) in last week’s draft, agreed to terms Wednesday. Jay will begin his pro baseball career with the Twins’ top Class A Fort Myers affiliate next week.

LHP Tommy Milone (3-1) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts over seven innings in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday. Milone didn’t walk anybody and has now allowed just two free passes in three starts since his recall from Triple-A Rochester on June 3. He walked 11 in his first four starts this season. “From the first pitch to the last, it felt like I was in control out there,” Milone said. “Getting ahead was key and staying ahead. When I wasn’t ahead, getting back into counts with good pitches, not with stuff left over the plate.”

RHP Tim Stauffer, designated for assignment on June 11, was released by the Twins on Wednesday. He was 1-0 with a 6.60 ERA in 13 appearances this season.

LHP Glen Perkins recorded his 23rd save of the season. It was the third time this season Perkins recorded a four-out save and the sixth of his career. He is one of just two closers who have not blown a save chance this season.

SS Eduardo Nunez went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Nunez raised his average to .323 for the season, and he is hitting .409 with four doubles and a triple over his past six starts.