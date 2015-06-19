FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 19, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tyler Jay, the Twins’ first-round pick (sixth overall) in last week’s draft, agreed to terms Wednesday. Jay will begin his pro baseball career with the Twins’ top Class A Fort Myers affiliate next week.

LHP Tommy Milone (3-1) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts over seven innings in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday. Milone didn’t walk anybody and has now allowed just two free passes in three starts since his recall from Triple-A Rochester on June 3. He walked 11 in his first four starts this season. “From the first pitch to the last, it felt like I was in control out there,” Milone said. “Getting ahead was key and staying ahead. When I wasn’t ahead, getting back into counts with good pitches, not with stuff left over the plate.”

RHP Tim Stauffer, designated for assignment on June 11, was released by the Twins on Wednesday. He was 1-0 with a 6.60 ERA in 13 appearances this season.

LHP Glen Perkins recorded his 23rd save of the season. It was the third time this season Perkins recorded a four-out save and the sixth of his career. He is one of just two closers who have not blown a save chance this season.

SS Eduardo Nunez went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Nunez raised his average to .323 for the season, and he is hitting .409 with four doubles and a triple over his past six starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.