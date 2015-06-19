LHP Tyler Jay signed with the Twins on Wednesday after the club drafted him sixth overall last week. He will begin his pro career with high Class A Fort Myers, and the Twins appear willing to fast-track him if he shows he is capable this summer. “Hopefully I just throw well wherever I‘m going and I prove my ability,” Jay said. “However long it takes, whatever I need to do to help the team out is what I want to do.”

1B Kennys Vargas went 2-for-4 with a single and a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. It was the first career walk-off blast for Vargas and his fourth homer of the season. His single in the fifth inning snapped an 0-for-15 skid.

RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. His single in the eighth inning was the 1,277th hit of his Twins career, moving him past Gary Gaetti for eighth on the club’s all-time list.

DH Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run that tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. The homer was his third of the season, all of which either tied the game or gave the Twins the lead. It was the 26th homer of Mauer’s career off a left-handed pitcher (112 home runs overall).

RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched eight innings and allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three, but he did not figure into the decision against St. Louis. The eight innings tied a season best. Pelfrey lowered his ERA to 1.40 and is 3-0 in six home starts this season.

OF Jordan Schafer, who had been on the Twins’ disabled list since mid-May with a right knee injury, was released Thursday, according to MLB.com. He had a .217 average with no homers and five RBIs in 69 at-bats this season.