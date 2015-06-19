FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 20, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tyler Jay signed with the Twins on Wednesday after the club drafted him sixth overall last week. He will begin his pro career with high Class A Fort Myers, and the Twins appear willing to fast-track him if he shows he is capable this summer. “Hopefully I just throw well wherever I‘m going and I prove my ability,” Jay said. “However long it takes, whatever I need to do to help the team out is what I want to do.”

1B Kennys Vargas went 2-for-4 with a single and a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. It was the first career walk-off blast for Vargas and his fourth homer of the season. His single in the fifth inning snapped an 0-for-15 skid.

RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. His single in the eighth inning was the 1,277th hit of his Twins career, moving him past Gary Gaetti for eighth on the club’s all-time list.

DH Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run that tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. The homer was his third of the season, all of which either tied the game or gave the Twins the lead. It was the 26th homer of Mauer’s career off a left-handed pitcher (112 home runs overall).

RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched eight innings and allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three, but he did not figure into the decision against St. Louis. The eight innings tied a season best. Pelfrey lowered his ERA to 1.40 and is 3-0 in six home starts this season.

OF Jordan Schafer, who had been on the Twins’ disabled list since mid-May with a right knee injury, was released Thursday, according to MLB.com. He had a .217 average with no homers and five RBIs in 69 at-bats this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.