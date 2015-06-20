2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with a single and a double and also scored two runs. The double was Dozier’s 22nd of the season, tied with Adrian Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most in the Majors. His 38 extra-base hits lead the American League and are the third most in baseball. His 54 runs scored trail only Toronto’s Josh Donaldson in the AL.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles. His four RBIs on Friday nearly matched his total in the month of June (five) entering the game. It was the second time this season Plouffe has had at least four RBIs in a game.

RHP Phil Hughes got the win Friday, allowing one run and two hits over eight innings, walking none and striking out four. The eight innings tied a season-long. Hughes retired 24 of the 26 batters he faced, including the final 15. Hughes gave up a solo homer to Anthony Rizzo and has allowed at least one homer in 11 of his 14 outings this season. His 16 homers allowed this season are tied for the most in the American League and matched his season total from a year ago.