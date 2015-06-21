FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Eduardo Escobar had two hits and now has at least one hit in five of the last six games at home. In 24 games at Target Field this season, Escobar is hitting .337. He is batting .246 overall.

RHP Trevor May allowed one run on seven hits and walked two while striking out seven. It was his sixth quality start in 13 outings. May has lasted at least six innings in six of his last seven starts.

CF Byron Buxton drew a walk in the fifth inning. The base on balls was the first of his career, coming in his 22nd career big-league at-bat. It was the first time in his career Buxton reached base at Target Field after starting his home career 0-for-11. He also walked in his next at-bat in the eighth inning.

C Kurt Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. It was Suzuki’s third homer of the season and first since April 18.

