LHP Aaron Thompson pitched to four batters on Sunday, allowing them all to score during the Cubs’ six-run eighth inning. Since May 17, Thompson is 1-2 with a 15.97 ERA over 6 2/3 innings in 17 games.

RHP Kyle Gibson went five innings, giving up two runs on six hits while walking three. The loss dropped Gibson to 4-6 on the season and snapped a streak of five consecutive quality starts by Twins starters.

2B Brian Dozier was 1-for-4 with a single. He has now reached base safely in 27 of his last 28 games. He has 29 hits, including 19 extra-base hits, over that span.

CF Byron Buxton was 1-for-3 with his first career hit at Target Field, a single in the eighth inning. His single snapped an 0-for-14 skid. He also stole his first base in the majors.