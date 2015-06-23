CF Byron Buxton had three hits, his first multi-hit game as a big leaguer. His double in the first inning was his first career two-base hit. Buxton has now reached base in six of his last 12 plate appearances, raising his batting average to .200.

DH Kennys Vargas had four hits and knocked in four runs. The four-hit game was the first of his career and established a career high. The four runs driven in were the most this season. All of Vargas’ five homers this season have come at Target Field.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The homer was his fourth of the season and second in the last six games. All four of Mauer’s home runs this season have either tied the score or given the Twins the lead. Mauer improved his career average against White Sox LHP John Danks to .381.

SS Eduardo Nunez had two hits and scored two runs, including his second homer of the season in the fourth inning. Both home runs have come against the White Sox. Nunez’s homer was the first by the Twins’ No. 9 hitter this season and second from the shortstop position. Nunez has played in nine of the last 10 games, hitting .310 with five doubles, a triple and a homer during that span.