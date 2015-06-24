LF Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the first inning. It was Rosario’s fourth home run of the year. Rosario has hit safely in 20 of his 22 games at home this season, slashing .346 in games played at Target Field.

RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-3 with a single in the sixth inning. The hit extended his hitting streak to five games. Hunter has hit safely in 10 straight against Chicago, and is hitting .341 against the south-siders this season.

RHP Mike Pelfrey took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings. It was the ninth time this season Pelfrey has lasted at least six innings although he is winless in four of his last five. His 112 pitches on Tuesday were the most he’s had in a game since he threw 113 in July of 2013.

OF Aaron Hicks took batting practice without issue before the game on Tuesday. Hicks has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 14 with a sore right elbow/forearm.