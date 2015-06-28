FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 28, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kyle Gibson snapped a three-start losing streak and earned his first victory since May 24 on Saturday, holding the Brewers to two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 6 2/3 innings.

OF Torii Hunter doubled and hit two home runs Saturday, marking the 18th time he has hit multiple home runs in one game. Hunter played his 1,300th game in a Twins uniform and moved into sole possession of seventh place on the franchise’s all-time home run list with 202.

1B Joe Mauer singled and walked Saturday, improving his career average against Milwaukee to .352, the second-highest against the Brewers among active players. Mauer also has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 RBIs and 44 runs in 59 career games against Milwaukee. He is also a .358 career hitter at Miller Park, where he has gone 15-for-34 in his last nine games.

LHP Glen Perkins worked a perfect ninth inning to record his 24th save in as many chances this season. Perkins has not allowed an earned run in his last eight appearances and has given up only five in 31 1/3 innings this season.

