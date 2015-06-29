LHP Tommy Milone threw six scoreless innings Sunday, allowing only two hits and struck out seven but didn’t factor in the decision as the Twins lost at Milwaukee. Since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on June 3, Milone is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA with seven walks and 22 strikeouts.

OF Torii Hunter appeared in the 2,300th game of his career Sunday and celebrated by hitting his third home run in two games. He now has 203 as a member of the Twins, good for seventh place on the franchise’s all-time list.

1B Joe Mauer singled and scored Sunday, improving his career numbers against the Brewers to .350 (78-for-223) with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 RBIs and 45 runs scored. Mauer is a .354 career hitter at Miller Park and is 16-for-38 in his last 10 games there.

OF Aaron Hicks is 1-for-11 through his first three rehab games for Triple-A Rochester. He has been out since June 13 due to a right forearm strain.

RHP Casey Fien allowed two, two-run home runs in the eighth inning Sunday and took the loss as Minnesota fell to the Brewers, 5-3. The home runs were the first given up by Fien since April 29, a span of 12 appearances.