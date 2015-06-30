RF Torii Hunter was moved to third in the batting order Monday night to give him more RBI chances. He went 1-for-4 with a double and no RBIs in the Twins’ 11-7 loss at Cincinnati. “You try to imagine him having more opportunities to drive in runs by doing that,” manager Paul Molitor said, “so we’re just changing it up a little bit.” Hunter has hit safely in 11 of 14 games.

RHP Ricky Nolasco, on the disabled list since June 4 with a right ankle impingement, went to North Carolina on Monday to get a third opinion following another setback in his rehab. Nolasco, who hasn’t started since May 1, is 5-1 with a 5.51 ERA in seven starts this season.

RHP Mike Pelfrey lasted just two-plus innings and allowed eight runs on nine hits to take the loss Monday as Minnesota fell 11-7 at Cincinnati. “Your goal is to attack, attack, attack,” Pelfrey said. “I got away from that. I got away from a lot of things that made me successful to date. I got my butt kicked.” It was his shortest outing since 2013.

OF Aaron Hicks will remain with Triple-A Rochester on a rehab assignment for a while longer. He has been out since June 13 with a right forearm strain. “After not playing for a while, I think we’d all agree that he needs to be there a little longer,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “How long? We haven’t determined that yet. We’ll just see how he does.” Hicks is batting .247 through 28 games for Minnesota this year.