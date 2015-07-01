LF Shane Robinson was scratched from the starting lineup on Tuesday following a 2-hour, 11-minute rain delay. “He was struggling the closer we got to the game,” said manager Paul Molitor. “So we made some adjustments.” Danny Santana replaced Robinson and batted eighth.

RF Torii Hunter collected three hits on Tuesday night including a double and his 12th home run. “We put him in the two-hole today, just mixing things up day to day,” manager Paul Molitor said. “His bat seems fresh and quick. He’s rallying the troops.” The homer on Tuesday was his 204th as a Twin.

1B Joe Mauer extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday night. He is 7-for-20 during the streak. It helped that he was facing Cincinnati on Tuesday since he’s 6-for-17 with two doubles in five games in his career against the Reds.

RHP Phil Hughes allowed four runs (two earned) and seven hits on Tuesday. He walked one and struck out four over 99 pitches. Manager Paul Molitor has seen Hughes’ confidence improve with his results the past few starts. “The last couple times out there he’s gone back to what he did last year ... use his four-seamer, back people off when you have to, cutter’s moving both sides of the plate. That curve ball’s gotten better too,” Molitor said.