OF Shane Robinson was not in the lineup Thursday with a left elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch Wednesday. Manager Paul Molitor said Robinson was restricted to pinch running and defense, but was unable to swing the bat. Robinson scored a spare run in the ninth as a pinch runner.

DH Miguel Sano, who was the Twins’ No. 2 rated prospect and No. 9 overall by MLB.com, was promoted from Double-A Chattanooga. The Twins signed Sano, a 22-year-old Dominican, when he was 16 in 2005. Sano went 1-for-4 and struck out twice.

RHP Kyle Gibson, a Missouri alumnus, limited the Royals to four singles, two of them bunts, in eight scoreless innings. He is 5-2 with a 2.20 ERA in his career against Kansas City.

LHP Tommy Milone, who starts Friday, pitched six scoreless innings and yielded just two hits in his previous start at Milwaukee. He is 4-2 with a 4.21 ERA in eight career starts against the Royals.

1B Kennys Vargas was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga after IF-DH Miguel Sano was promoted. Vargas hit .245 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 47 games with the Twins. Vargas hit .241 with two homers and five RBIs in 18 games after being recalled June 8 from Triple-A Rochester.

RHP Ervin Santana will make his Twins debut Sunday, starting against the Royals. Santana began the season with an 80-game suspension after testing positive for the performance enhancing drug Stanozolol. He was 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Rochester.

INF Doug Bernier was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, clearing a spot on the Twins’ 40-man roster for DH Miguel Sano. Bernier appeared in four games and went 1-for-5 for the Twins earlier this season. He is hitting .256/.326/.311 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 52 games for Rochester.