LF Shane Robinson was placed on the family emergency list Thursday for the second time this season. Robinson’s daughter, Harper, who is eight months old, is experiencing complications after multiple esophagus surgeries. An emergency situation surfaced Thursday.

DH Miguel Sano logged three major league firsts for him. His fifth-inning double was his first extra-base hit. He also scored that inning, his first run in the majors. He drove in a run in the second, his first RBI.

LHP Tommy Milone had his fifth straight quality start, but had to settle for a no-decision. He limited the Royals to one run on five hits, while striking out five and walking two. He has a 1.69 ERA in his past five starts.

RHP Mike Pelfrey, who starts Saturday, is coming off one of his worst career outings, allowing eight runs on hits in two innings in an 11-7 loss at Cincinnati. He is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA in three career starts at Kauffman Stadium.

OF Aaron Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Rochester from a rehab assignment and started in center. Hicks, who was on the disabled list with a right forearm strain, had back-to-back three-hit games with Rochester to hike his average to .304. Hicks went 0-for-3 against the Royals, but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth to send the game into extra innings.