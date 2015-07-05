RHP Alex Meyer was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to free up a 25-man roster spot for RHP Ervin Santana. Meyer yielded five runs and four hits, including two home runs, in 2 2/3 innings in two relief appearances.

RHP Trevor May is the odd man out of the rotation with RHP Ervin Santana reinstated. May lost Monday to the Reds, allowing two runs, six hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings. He is 4-7 with a 4.37 ERA, allowing 92 hits, walking 18 and hitting two batters in 80 1/3 innings. The Twins are 6-9 when he starts.

RHP Ryan Pressly left Saturday’s game with a strained right shoulder in the seventh inning. “I don’t really know all the details yet,” Pressly said. “I‘m going to get an MRI tomorrow. It’s just one of those things I can’t really explain right now. I’ll know a better idea, better stuff tomorrow. I knew I overextended. It didn’t feel right. Like I said, I can’t really explain it, but it didn’t feel normal. I guess it wasn’t really a pop, per se, it was more like I felt recoil on my arm. It’s one of those things; I can’t explain it.”

RHP Ryan Pressly left Saturday’s game with a right shoulder strain.

1B Joe Mauer logged his 23rd game with at least four hits on Saturday against the Royals. Mauer, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning, last had a game with at least four hits on Aug. 14, 2013, when he went 5-for-7 against the Indians in an extra-inning game.

RHP Ervin Santana will make his first start Sunday against the Twins after completing his 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug. The Twins signed Santana to a four-year, $55 million contract in December. He went 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA in three rehab starts with Triple-A Rochester.

RHP Mike Pelfrey began July like he pitched in June -- and that’s not good. Pelfrey went 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA in five June starts. In his July 4 start, he was pulled after four innings and four batters, yielding three runs, seven hits and three walks in a no-decision against the Royals. “I thought my stuff was way too good not to get anybody out in the fifth,” Pelfrey said. “I thought I had good stuff, but I didn’t make my pitches there in the fifth inning. He (manager Paul Molitor) came out and got me before it got out of hand. The bullpen picked me up and the offense scored another run and we got a win. I need to be better, but those guys picked me up and we were able to win. I‘m not really happy with my outing, but we won the game.”