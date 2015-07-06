FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
July 7, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Shane Robinson’s eight-month-old daughter Harper had successful esophagus surgery in Boston, manager Paul Molitor said Sunday. It remains uncertain when Robinson, who is on the family emergency list, will rejoin the team.

RHP Ryan Pressly had an MRI of his pitching shoulder Sunday, and could be bound for the disabled list Monday. “He’s got a strain in his lat,” manager Paul Molitor said. “We’ll probably make a decision about the DL tomorrow.” Pressly left the game Saturday with the injury.

LHP Glen Perkins may lead the world with 27 saves in 27 chances, but he remains anonymous in Kansas City. When he entered the game Saturday, the Royals ran the picture of Giants LHP Javier Lopez next to Perkins’ name on the scoreboard. Perkins tweeted out a picture of the Kauffman Stadium boo-boo. “For future reference, this picture ain’t me,” Perkins wrote. He has 13 career saves against the Royals, including eight in Kansas City. The Royals hitters know who he is.

RHP Phil Hughes will start the homestand opener Monday against the Orioles. Hughes defeated the Reds in his previous start, allowing four runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. He compiled a 3.76 ERA in six June starts. Hughes won both of his starts last year against Baltimore, yielding just two earned runs in 14 1/3 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

