LHP Ryan O‘Rourke made it to the ballpark and was available to pitch out of the bullpen Tuesday. O‘Rourke was recalled from Triple-A Rochester following the game Monday. He was 0-0 with a 5.93 ERA in 20 appearances for Rochester this season.

DH Miguel Sano had two hits on Tuesday, including his first major league home run in the first inning. Sano has hit safely in all six of his games since being recalled from Double-A Chattanooga on July 1. He is hitting .450 and has three multi-hit games in that span. “He continues to impress in the way he goes about his business,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Because of Torii (Hunter) being out today, we had him hitting cleanup. It didn’t seem to faze him. He got off to a good start in that role.”

RHP Kyle Gibson won his seventh game, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. He maintained his season ERA of 3.04. Gibson has a quality start in each of his last five outings and has a win in each of his last three starts. “It’s a whole lot easier when the offense does what they did tonight and put up eight runs,” Gibson said. “The three in the first was big and really allows me to go out there and relax a little bit and go out there and battle and find it. Physically, definitely wasn’t my best but the defense played great and the offensive gave me enough wiggle room.”

C Chris Herrmann was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Herrmann is hitting .156 with one homer and eight RBIs in 25 games backing up Kurt Suzuki this season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco, out since June 1 with a right ankle impingement, is scheduled to undergo surgery July 13 in Charlotte, N.C.

C Eric Fryer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take C Chris Herrmann’s spot on the roster. Fryer hit .213 with a homer in 28 games with the Twins last season and is a career .246 hitter in 50 big-league games with Minnesota and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fryer is hitting .299 with a homer in 51 games with Rochester this season.