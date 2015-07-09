FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Miguel Sano went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks. Sano has hit safely in all seven of his major league games and is hitting .455 over that span. He is the fourth Twins rookie since 1961 to have a seven-game hitting streak to begin his career.

LHP Tommy Milone allowed one run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out five and improved to 5-1 this season. Milone has now allowed two runs or less in all six of his starts since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on June 3.

2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and two stolen bases. Dozier leads all second basemen with 18 homers and 43 RBIs this season and leads the American League with 47 extra-base hits.

3B/1B Trevor Plouffe had two hits, including a double and reached base three times. It was the eighth time this season Plouffe reached safely on three occasions. Plouffe raised his career average against Baltimore to .322 in 25 games.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

