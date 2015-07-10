3B Miguel Sano went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. It was the first time in Sano’s brief big-league career (eight games) he did not have at least one hit. Sano entered the game with six strikeouts in his first seven contests.

2B Brian Dozier scored his 65th run of the season, tying him with Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson for first in the majors. Dozier is in second place in the American League’s Final Vote campaign, behind only Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas. Voting ends Friday afternoon.

RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the fifth inning. The RBI was the 758th of Hunter’s Twins career, tying him for sixth on the team’s all-time list.

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed four runs on eight hits and walked none while striking out four over 7 2/3 innings against Detroit. It was Pelfrey’s longest outing since he went eight innings on June 18. In eight starts at home this season, Pelfrey is 3-2 with a 2.22 ERA in 52 2/3 innings. The start was the 200th of Pelfrey’s career, 51 of which have come in a Twins uniform.