Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
July 12, 2015 / 12:07 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP J.R. Graham threw three innings of scoreless relief on Friday. It was the fourth time this season Graham has pitched three scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Five of Graham’s last six appearances have been scoreless, and he has a 0.79 ERA over that span (11 1/3 innings pitched).

DH Miguel Sano went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and a walk. Sano has hit safely in eight of his nine games with the Twins since being recalled on July 3. He has reached base safely in 19 of his 36 plate appearances over that span, an on-base percentage of .528.

2B Brian Dozier hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, capping a seven-run come-from-behind win. For Dozier, it was his second walk-off blast in three days, making him the first player in Twins history to hit two walk-off homers in the same week. He is the first player in franchise history since Roy Sievers did it in 1958, when the club was the Washington Senators.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings in his home debut with the Twins on Friday. It was the fewest innings Santana has pitched in a game since September of 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
