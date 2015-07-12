2B Brian Dozier was named as an injury replacement for the American League All-Star team for Tuesday’s game in Cincinnati. Dozier, who is hitting .259 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs this season, will be a first-time All-Star. He will join LHP Glen Perkins as the club’s representatives in the game.

RF Torii Hunter had two hits, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning. The two RBIs tied him with Dozier for the team lead, with 49. His 14 home runs are the most he has had before the All-Star break since 2010, when he had 15.

1B Joe Mauer doubled in the first inning, extended his hitting streak to a season-high eight games. He is hitting .371 during that span. It was his 325th double, leavin Mauer four shy of Tony Oliva for second on the Twins’ all-time list.

RHP Phil Hughes earned the win despite lasting just five innings and allowing four runs on eight hits. Hughes, who won 16 games last season, improved to 8-6 this year. His ERA climbed from 4.19 to 4.32. Since throwing four consecutive quality starts, Hughes has allowed four runs in each of his last two outings.