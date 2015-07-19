FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 19, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Ryan O‘Rourke was in line for his first major league victory on Saturday against the A’s before Glen Perkins blew his first save of the year. O‘Rourke has yet to allow a hit in his first four appearances (3 1/3 innings) but did issue his first base on balls when he intentionally walked Ben Zobrist in the eighth inning.

OF Torii Hunter is batting .357 (40-for-112) in his last 28 games against the A’s with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. Hunter turned 40 on Saturday and played in his 12th ‘birthday’ game, batting .262 (11-for-42) with two home runs and six RBIs.

1B Joe Mauer is hitting .419 (18-for-43) in his last 12 road games with three extra base hits and five RBIs. Mauer’s double on Saturday against the A’s was his 465th extra base hit, ninth on the Twins’ career list and four behind Rod Carew for eighth place.

RHP Casey Fien gave up his first career run to the A’s on Saturday night. The northern California native had previously thrown 8 2/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in seven games against Oakland. Fien was born in Santa Rosa, attended high school in southern California (La Palma) and went to college (Cal Poly) in central California.

