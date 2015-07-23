DH/INF Miguel Sano was not in the starting lineup for the second game in a row because of a sore right ankle, an injury suffered Saturday in Oakland when he stepped on a baseball during batting practice. Sano, who is hitting .326 with two homers and nine RBIs in 13 games since being called up July 2, hopes to be back in the lineup Wednesday.

RHP Kyle Gibson was roughed up for six runs on 10 hits and one walk in five-plus innings Tuesday against the Angels. But Twins manager Paul Molitor wasn’t discouraged by Gibson’s performance. “Gibby pitched OK, he battled through what probably wasn’t his best stuff,” he said. “We didn’t make enough plays. We’re playing a hot team and when you don’t make plays, and give them extra opportunities they certainly can capitalize on it, and they did that all night long.”

1B Joe Mauer had one of the Twins’ two hits against the Angels on Tuesday, which is not a surprise considering his career-long success against them. In 66 career games against the Angels, Mauer is hitting .354 with eight homers and 42 RBIs. The only team he’s hit better against is Tampa Bay (.371).

RHP Mike Pelfrey will start Wednesday against the Angels. Palfrey is coming off a loss in his last start after giving up four runs and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Tigers. He is 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA in four career starts against the Angels.