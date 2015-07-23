DH Miguel Sano was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right ankle. He went 0-for-3 with two walks.

1B Joe Mauer needs one RBI for 733 in his career, which would tie him with Rod Carew for eighth place on the Twins’ all-time list. He also needs three extra-base hits to tie Carew for eighth on the team’s all-time list.

RHP Ervin Santana will start Thursday against the Angels. He will be making his fourth start of the season since being activated July 5 after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. In his only career start against the Angels, his team from 2005-12, he gave up five runs and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings and got the loss.

LHP Glen Perkins is looking to start a new streak after blowing a save chance for the first time this season Saturday at Oakland. Perkins was successful in converting his first 28 save opportunities of the year.

RHP Mike Pelfrey gave up four runs (two earned) on nine hits and one walk in six innings, getting the loss in a 5-2 setback to the Angels on Wednesday. He was got a bad back in the third inning when a potential double-play ball was instead an error by SS Danny Santana, resulting in two unearned runs.